art generic
Canva

Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center announces the return of its Regional Juried Exhibit to be held Dec. 2-23.

Any artist located within 150 miles of our location working in any two-dimensional media is invited to apply. The deadline for entry submissions is Nov. 2. For more information, visit the center's website.

The Gmeiner is a large, free public art gallery located in beautiful downtown Wellsboro at 134 Main Street. We are committed to showcasing local emerging and established artists.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!