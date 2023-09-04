Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center announces the return of its Regional Juried Exhibit to be held Dec. 2-23.

Any artist located within 150 miles of our location working in any two-dimensional media is invited to apply. The deadline for entry submissions is Nov. 2. For more information, visit the center's website.

The Gmeiner is a large, free public art gallery located in beautiful downtown Wellsboro at 134 Main Street. We are committed to showcasing local emerging and established artists.

