A well-known and politically-charged theater production is coming to Williamsport: Cabaret!

The Kander & Ebb classic takes place in 1931 Berlin, which at that time is a powder keg of nationalist sentiment and deep political tension. The production is marked by themes of social nonconformity, racism, a struggling economy, an expanding wealth gap, among other forms of social unrest.

Cabaret tells the story of Harrisburg, PA native Clifford Bradshaw as he travels to 1930s Europe to write the next great American novel. Upon his arrival to Berlin, however, Bradshaw finds himself caught up in the Berlin nightlife—and all that comes with it.

Cliff soon finds himself entangled in multiple tumultuous relationships all the while seemingly unaware of the storm that’s brewing as the Nazi Party begins to assume power to establish the Third Reich.

According to the Community Theatre League, "Cabaret invites the audience to relax, unwind and leave your troubles at home… until History punches you in the teeth with it’s monstrous force."



The show will be performed from Oct. 14 through Oct. 23 at the Community Theatre League (CTL) on 100 W Third St. in Williamsport.

Audience members will experience a “first of its kind” for CTL, as this Main Stage show quite literally flips the normal performance space on its head to create a fully immersive production, complete with a bar, cabaret singers, dancers, and wait-staff.

This is the second time in CTL’s 46 year history that CTL has taken on this classic Tony-Award winning show.

This production is directed by CTL’s Executive Artistic Director, Seth Sponhouse. According to Sponhouse, “The design of the set and audience seating for this production is incredibly intentional. From the moment you walk into the theatre, the wrong direction, we hope that the audience feels the same disorientation and confusion that an American would feel walking on the streets of 1930’s Berlin."

Sponhouse continued, “It is a true honor to work with this staff and cast to tell this compelling story. It has been a reflective process for the cast and myself to step into the political landscape of 1930’s Berlin: filled with corruption, influential leaders, and inflammatory accusations of 'the other side' all while reckoning with effects they brought about."

Sponhouse also praised the rest of the production staff. “Working alongside Marisa Sorrentino Hickey and Christianne Gula, we have tried to guide this production to be a story driven piece because we feel it is important for our community to see right now.

"Missy Black, Gerry Gold and Phill Haney round out the rest of the artistic staff and have very much brought a professional caliber of work to this production to really make you feel like you are deep in the depths of a seedy back room of a nightclub in the 1930’s. It’s always a joy when working with collaborative and professional artists—and all of the production staff are just that," Sponhouse said.

Tickets are available now. Information on the season, including show descriptions, can be found at CTLshows.com, by calling the box office at 570-327-1777, or visiting during regular business hours – Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.