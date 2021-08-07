Williamsport -- Nationally-renowned blues artist and Williamsport native Gabe Stillman along with his band will return to his hometown for an album release concert on Saturday, August 28 at Jeremiah's above the Bullfrog Brewery in downtown Williamsport. The concert will celebrate Stillman's new album, "Just Say The Word," and all attendees will receive a copy of the album at the door.

The fun and music begins at 7 p.m.

Stillman studied at Williamsport’s Uptown Music Collective during his high school years and then formed his band in 2015, shortly after graduating from Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Since landing in the final eight of the 35th Annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis and further honored as the recipient of the esteemed Gibson Guitar Award, Stillman and his band have been focused on expanding their footprint on a national and international level.

Stillman’s first self-produced EP release “The Grind” received wide acclaim and was followed up with “Flying’ High” on which he is backed by the legendary blues band The Nighthawks. “Flying High” is now available on most worldwide streaming services and digital outlets.

“Just Say The Word” is packed with thirteen thoughtfully crafted originals plus two covers and further solidifies Stillman’s reputation as an accomplished guitarist and meaningful songwriter. Produced by Anson Funderburgh at Wire Recording in Austin, Texas, “Just Say the Word” is a compelling listen from beginning to end, with powerful contributions from the Texas Horns and special appearances by Funderburgh, Sue Foley, and Greg Izor. The lyrics and arrangements are interesting, diverse, and heart throbbing with messages that are both personal and universal. “Just Say the Word” appeals to the vast following in the blues world while stretching the boundaries into that realm of “just great music” that defies category. The album is being released worldwide by the VizzTone Label Group on Friday, August 27.

Stillman will be performing at Jeremiah's with long time bass player and fellow Williamsport native Colin Beatty and Ray Hangen from Buffalo, N.Y. Beatty and Hangen are the featured rhythm section on the new album. Added to this special show, Stillman is pleased to welcome fellow International Blues Challenge finalist Bronson Hoover from Washington D.C. on keyboards.

The release concert at Jeremiah’s will be the centerpiece of the album’s “Album Release Weekend” which also includes a performance on Friday, August 27 at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro and concludes on Sunday, August 29 with a performance at The Iron Fork in Danville.

“I am extremely excited for this hometown album release concert at Jeremiah’s,” says Stillman. “This collection of songs means a lot to me and getting the opportunity to celebrate the album’s release with my hometown fan base is something really special!”

All attendees must be age 21 or over. Tickets are in limited supply and on sale now. They can be purchased at gabestillman.brownpapertickets.com for $25 or, if still available, before showtime at Jeremiah’s for $30, day of the show. For more details about Gabe, this concert, and upcoming performances, visit www.gabestillman.com.