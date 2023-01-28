Lewisburg, Pa. — With the help of three Bucknell University engineering students, a three-legged Golden Retriever named Doug will soon live a fuller life.

Twice adopted, Doug was born with part of his right front leg missing. He has a “nub,” but no hock (ankle) or paw.

A half leg doesn’t hold Doug back, says owner Mary Ann Stanton ’89, director of development, strategic philanthropy programs, education & CFR. “He's really not limited in very many ways. He gets along, gets around really well. He runs, he swims,” Stanton said. “He even learned to jump off a dock in the summer.”

“Mostly he uses it to grab things and position things, like a toy. It's another tool,” Stanton said. Challenges only arise when Doug attempts certain activities, like avoiding drainage grates on a walk, or tripping going down stairs without carpeting, or swimming in a strong current.

The prosthetic isn’t a necessary procedure, but a preventative one. Stanton’s veterinarian suggested a prosthetic because Doug has an increased chance of developing severe arthritis from “the one front leg that does all the work for two legs,” Stanton said.

Working in leadership at Bucknell, and aware of past student projects working to resolve a particular problem, Stanton saw an opportunity for a new project. “I just thought this might be a great experience, not just for dogs, but for the student.”

She reached out to some leaders on campus and connected with students in the college prosthetics club. The challenge attracted senior biomedical engineering students Emma O’Shea and Grace Adams, and mechanical engineering senior Will Carcieri, who have made Doug’s prosthetic into their senior design project.

“We have never built anything like this,” Carcieri says. “We typically only work on hand and finger prosthetics for people, so this is definitely a unique challenge.”

The students spent time with Doug to determine their first prototypes. In late November, early December, they tested out prototypes on Doug. Part of the challenge is trying to design a product that protects Doug’s “nub,” as it doesn’t have the padding of a paw.

As the year-long project continues, the team is making design adjustments to support Doug without inhibiting his energetic lifestyle. A finished product is expected this Spring.

