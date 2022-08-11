Lewisburg, Pa. — Dreams came alive for a Bucknell University junior when he competed in “American Ninja Warrior," as seen in an episode that aired June 13.

Tyler Behrle, now a 21-year-old, has long been a fan of the show and the athletic feats involved in the show's escalating obstacle courses. He has dreamt of being on the show since he was a teenager, and he’s been submitting audition tapes since he was 14.

His involvement in the sport of “ninja” began when he was watching the show one day with his dad: he jokingly asked if they could build an obstacle course in their backyard.

“There was this guy on there, whose whole backstory was that he built an obstacle course in his backyard,” Behrle said, referring to a competitor he watched as a teen. “I half-joking asked my dad if we could do that, expecting him to say ‘no,’ but he actually said ‘yes.’”

This began a summers long process as a teen—filled with many trips to Home Depot—to complete the obstacle course in their suburban New Jersey backyard.

“My dad and I knew the Home Depot like the back of our hand,” Behrle said.

He and his father, prior to Behrle entering his freshman year of high school, built a large wooden structure that featured interchangeable pieces so they could vary obstacles.

“When we first started building, we kind of just went off of the show,” Behrle said. “Once I started getting the hang of things and getting into the ninja community more, I definitely designed a bunch of obstacles.”

Behrle built the whole course without knowing anyone else inside the broader ninja community. He found the community once he started training on the course he built and gained interest in finding so-called “ninja gyms” through watching competitions on YouTube.

“When I realized there were gyms in the area, that’s when I started going to competitions and meeting people,” Behrle said.

Behrle was on his course and in gyms consistently throughout high school, as well as competing in local competitions. He even won the Teen National Ninja League in 2017, an organization that runs amateur ninja competitions during the show's “off-season.”

“I was deeper in the scene in high school just because of how much easier it was,” Berhle said.

Since going to Bucknell, training has been limited as “there aren’t really any ninja gyms nearby," Berhle said.

But that didn’t stop his excitement from finally getting selected for the show.

“I work at the rock wall on campus, but that’s the closest thing I have to keep my grip strength,” Berhle said.

Kept from competing on the show as a teenager, Behrle was now eligible, but his training had slowed down, making the course a more challenging proposition.

Behrle was committed though. He got his diet back in check, started running more, hit the rock wall three times a week, and did a lot of pull-ups.

“I was basically just trying to stay healthy,” Berhle said. “I wasn’t going to drive two-and-a-half hours to go to a ninja gym when I had class. It just didn’t make that much sense.”

He came to accept that his skills had dipped since high school, but this was the chance he’d been waiting for.

“I missed, as far as my age goes,” Behrle said. “If they had 16-year-olds on the show when I was 16, that would’ve been the best time for me to be on it.”

Behrle said that though the skills diminish, “they don’t disappear.”

“I was still very competent in all the obstacles,” Behrle said. “I knew that I could still compete.”

Behrle found out that he would be going on the show in January. In just one month, he went from submission of his application, to getting accepted, to being on the show.

Behrle said he knew people were getting calls to be on the show once friends within the ninja community started posting on social media.

“That’s how I knew calls were going out,” Behrle said.

The show was filmed in March in San Antonio at the Alamo Dome.

Behrle was prepared for the setting. He talked with plenty of people who had been on the show, and he went to a taping in Philadelphia during his junior year of high school to cheer a friend.

“I knew the environment around it, and I was just so excited to be on and under the lights,” Behrle said.

The experience of filming B-roll, the shots of the competitors cut into the main show, was interesting to Behrle, who said all the conference rooms in the hotel where they stayed were converted into studio space.

“There was a full day spent at the hotel doing all of the fun stuff,” Behrle said. “I got to get interviewed. I was playing around on a truss, doing hero shots for B-roll. It was definitely fun to ease into the TV scene. I’m not on the starting block right away. I had some exposure to the camera.”

The competitors don’t get to see the obstacle course they’ll be tackling until the day of the competition, according Behrle. That is when show personnel provide a rundown of the rules for the course, and then it’s time to go.

“I was early in the day, and a lot of people tell you to be careful," Behrle said as it’s not uncommon for people to get “so nervous” they “blackout” and have no recollection of the run. Behrle went in with good spirits.

“I knew I was going to smile and have fun, just try to take in the whole thing as best I could,” Behrle said.

That didn’t mean he felt no nerves, as one mistake means elimination.

“It’s not like I’m falling on a mat and can laugh and get right back on the obstacle," Behrle said.

On his run, Behrle made it through four obstacles on the course before falling into the water on his fifth. Still, his journey wasn’t over. He placed within the top 30 on the course and was able to qualify for the semifinals, where he was eliminated on the first night. Behrle’s semifinal run did not air on TV.

Behrle said that he wouldn’t be applying for ninja competitions next season because he wants to focus on college going into his senior year. After graduation, he said he’s coming back to the ninja world.

Behrle said the whole experience was great and the other competitors are all very supportive of each other. The event provided him with an opportunity to see people he hadn’t in years, as Behrle hadn’t been to a competition since high school.

“All your doing is rooting for the people that go,” Behrle said. “A lot of us our friends…we were on the sidelines just cheering each other on. We all wait for this once a year, and it’s a big moment. So, no one wishes that other people do poorly.”

The sport bonds people from all walks of life. The June 13 episode featured someone who worked in the U.S. State Department, a math teacher from Connecticut, a beauty queen, and plenty of others with a unique story for how they got there and what the sport means to them.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.