Lewisburg -- Typically the Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival (BIFF) takes place at the historic 1940s art deco theater in Lewisburg, but this year's strange circumstances have forced festival organizers to try something new. Rebecca Meyers, academic film programmer, lecturer, and the festival's executive director, will be working with students in her film exhibition course to host the festival digitally.

The exhibition will be available to watch through a Vimeo live stream on the festival's blog, located here, beginning on Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

“As part of the curation process for BIFF, I had the pleasure of seeing and evaluating all kinds of student films from all walks of life. Everything from animation to experimental film to riveting documentaries were submitted to the festival for review, and speaking as a film major, I am astounded by the level of quality and finesse that students in our great state of Pennsylvania can achieve all thanks to their incredible dedication to the arts," said Sara Wilkerson, one of the many students taking part in Meyers’ film exhibition class. "I can’t wait to see the final slate of selections for BIFF and to be a part of the online screening on the 25th!”

Following the lead of other film festivals around the country that have made the shift from physical to online exhibitions, BIFF seeks to create a newfound celebration of the arts through this year's 90-minute festival – all from the comfort of home.