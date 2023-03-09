Lewisburg, Pa. — A Bucknell University research team recently published a timely health study on the subject of pathogen exposure and resistance.

The study on bacterial infections used fruit flies as test subjects, allowing the team to gather useful data about the "memory" of immune systems. The findings are more applicable to humans than one might think.

The experiment used genetically identical fruit flies to eliminate random factors. Researchers exposed one group of fruit flies to a bacterial pathogen at age five to seven days old while another group was given a saline solution.

After a week, both groups of flies were injected with the same bacteria. The previously-infected group tolerated the disease better than the group that had not been exposed to the bacteria previously.

“While flies don’t have the B and T cells that humans have in their memory response to infection, they do have innate immune systems that are really similar to humans, which means they can detect bacteria and viruses using similar proteins,” explained Professor Moria Chambers.

“The thing that we’ve learned from these insects is that even though they’re missing the B and T cells that we associate with [infection] memory, they are still able to learn from their experiences. They still experience future infections differently than when they get an infection for the first time. So we’re looking at what these other mechanisms are that influence their response to infection.”

The study’s authors included former and current biology students Abigail Wukitch ’22, who now works for the National Institutes of Health; Francesco Satriale ’19, Alexa Patel ’22, Grace Ginder ’25, and Emily Van Beek ’21; former mathematics student Madyline Lawrence ’21; and Professor Owais Gilani, mathematics; and Professor Moria Chambers, biology. They just published the study in Infection and Immunity, a medical journal published by the American Society for Microbiology.

Students trained to inject the flies with pathogens so that the flies could survive the initial infection.

“When I got here to Bucknell, one of the first things I wanted my undergraduate researchers to help tackle was what is causing this phenomenon [surviving longer],” says Chambers, who started researching chronic infections' effect on secondary infection as a post-doctoral researcher at Cornell University. “We’re asked if the flies are protected through increasing resistance - which is something our bodies do to kill pathogens or stop them from being able to multiply - or tolerance, which includes things like how we repair our bodies during the infection. And it turns out, it’s a little bit of both.”

The researchers wrote that the protective effect of the previous infection is particularly robust and persists at a wide range of infectious doses. They found that protective doses correspond with an increased level of diptericin, an antimicrobial peptide gene. There are likely other alterations in the flies' physiology that take place in response to the initial infection.

According to Chambers, there are some parallels to human health that can be drawn from these findings.

“One of the parallels we think about — and it’s a bit of a loose connection — is how we think of gut bacteria and the role of having healthy bacteria that normally helps us process our food,” she says. “They are constantly there helping to stimulate the immune response at a low level and how that protects you against pathogens that might cause harm. The other thing in terms of human health is we are constantly being infected by different things, and sometimes we think that we cleared that infection and moved on. But in reality, there are a number of infections that once you have them, they will persist with you for the rest of your life — like the virus that causes chickenpox and can reactivate as shingles.”

Bucknell researchers are continuing research on the fruit flies’ infection resistance from antimicrobial peptides. In collaboration with Professor Sarah Smith, chemistry, they are studying how small changes in sequence impact the structure and antimicrobial properties of insect antimicrobial peptides with the long-term goal of learning how these might be useful for potential human clinical applications.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.