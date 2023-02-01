The green comet traveling through space this week is thought to have formed when the planets did—and now it will leave our solar system forever.

The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Wednesday and Thursday this week for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event that Bucknell University Professor Jack Gallimore, physics & astronomy, is both studying and recording through telescopes and cameras in the Bucknell Observatory.

Gallimore reports this “new” comet is an example of a long-period comet that comes from a great distance well beyond Pluto’s orbit. “Current calculations suggest that the comet has been on an inbound orbit for 50,000 years, which means it originally orbited at a distance beyond 14,000 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun,” he said.

The comet is currently in an escape orbit, according to Gallimore, meaning that it is traveling so rapidly that it will eventually leave the solar system forever.

“Put another way, this may be the first and last visit of this comet, a fossil of the time when planets were first forming,” he says. Gallimore points out that many comets produce this green glow, which is produced by carbon molecules heated by solar UV.

The comet has been too dim to see without a telescope for much of its journey, according to NASA. However, given Gallimore's passion for astrophotography and access to telescopes, he has been documenting the green comet's progress on Instagram at @jgallimo.

If skies are clear, and the comet shines bright, viewers will have a chance to witness the event on Feb. 1.

The comet was discovered by the "Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a wide-field telescope dedicated to looking for transient events like supernovae or the appearance of comets,” said Gallimore, who conducts research on star formation and black holes in galaxies.

Gallimore says there are so many comets, many don’t get proper names. Instead, they are given a code-name. For this comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the “C” means a comet that will appear only once; 2022 refers to the year of discovery (2022); the letter codes the time of year it was discovered (A = first half of January, B = second half of January... E = first half of March); and a number designates the number of comets discovered, this being the third of 2022.

“The final part of the name gives credit to the telescope or astronomer who discovered the comet," Gallimore said.

