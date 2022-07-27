Lewisburg, Pa. — A multi-use path is under construction along the perimeter of Bucknell University with an expected completion by fall 2022.

The path will encircle major buildings and features of campus, including the Grove, the Bucknell farm and the Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.

According to Bucknell, the project has been under discussion for decades, with proposals dating back to the mid-1980s. The plans took off when a few campus staff members came together for a campus sustainability working group focused on ecological restoration, public health and outdoor immersion.

The path is intended to improve transportation and safety, but will also present opportunities to connect with nature and preserve the environment.

Organizers have suggested the addition of signage detailing environmental benefits of certain campus projects, such as the Bucknell Farm or tree restoration along the Miller Run creek.

Nearly a half-mile of the path will be wheelchair accessible.

