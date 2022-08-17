A Pennsylvania brewery competition will come to a head in Williamsport this October as the contenders of Breweries in PA's "Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational" face off at Rusty Rail Brewing.

Now three months and counting into the competition, it has featured many breweries across the state with a goal of determining the "best Pennsylvania homebrewer," according to Breweries in PA.

The inaugural “Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational” kicked off in the Philadelphia suburbs in early June of 2022. Stops along the way included locations in the Poconos, Central PA, Pittsburgh, and Erie, with a competition held in each city.

The top three winners from each of the five competitions were selected to participate in the upcoming championship event on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The championship event will highlight 15 of the best homebrewers throughout Pennsylvania for a winner-take-all style competition. The event will feature a beer festival where the top homebrewers will showcase their hand-crafted beer to guests.

Each homebrewer will submit one beer to a panel of Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) judges to determine who makes the best home-made beer in Pennsylvania.

The overall winner of the championship competition will not only be named the best homebrewer in PA but will also walk away with a custom-made championship belt, a two thousand dollar cash prize, and the opportunity to pour their beer on the professional level at the “Pittsburgh Invades Philadelphia” beer festival, a Philadelphia based event put on in the fall by the Breweries In PA organization featuring some of the best Pittsburgh area craft breweries.

Tickets are now on sale for guests to enjoy the beer brewed by each homebrewer. Tickets for the championship event are $35 to the public and can be purchased online.

