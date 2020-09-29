Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has awarded a collective $180,000 of Community Conservation Partnership funding to Bradford and Sullivan Counties. The funds will be used to improve recreational facilities.

Dushore Borough has been awarded $70,000 for the rehabilitation and continued development of Dushore Park, including the construction of a new parking area, pedestrian walkways, installation of playground equipment with appropriate safety surfacing, accessibility accommodations for people with disabilities, landscaping, and other site improvements.

The Towanda Borough was awarded $70,000 for the rehabilitation of the Bradford County YMCA. The site will be improved with a newly renovated gymnasium floor, improved accommodations for people with disabilities, and other site improvements.

“I am always pleased when state funding comes back to the 110th Legislative District that goes toward the enhancement of our quality of life,” said State Representative Tina Pickett. “I look forward to the completion of these projects, which will benefit residents of all ages for years to come.”

Sullivan County has been awarded $38,000 to create a comprehensive recreation, park, and greenway plan.

“I am encouraged these applications from Bradford and Sullivan counties received funding,” Senator Gene Yaw commented. “Safe and accessible recreation is important to residents in the Northern Tier. I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”