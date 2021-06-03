Springfield, Va. - The Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) recently expressed concerns about a proposed weakening or even elimination of federal requirements for labels advising customers of high-ethanol fuels at gas pumps, which could cause boaters to use fuel that could damage their vehicles and void warranties.

In addition to warning consumers, the organization co-signed a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Elizabeth Dermott addressing the “E15 Fuel Dispenser Labeling and Compatibility With Underground Storage Tanks” legislation (EPA-HW-OAR-202-0448) and urging her to maintain transparency in fuel pump labeling.

“Ethanol manufacturers are pushing to blend more ethanol into the nation’s fuel supply. To accomplish that, consumers are not being fully informed at the roadside pump about the type of fuel going into their boats’ gas tanks,” said BoatUS Manager of Government Affairs David Kennedy.

“New marketing schemes to brand these prohibited 15% ethanol fuels as ‘regular 88,’ promoting them as a low-cost alternative and, at the same time, attempting to drive federal rulemaking efforts to reduce and weaken warning labels at the pump is an anti-consumer one-two-three punch that should not be tolerated.”

According to a 2020 Outdoor Power Equipment Institute poll, only 20 percent of motorists know that "regular 88" or 88 octane fuel contains more ethanol than 87 octane fuel - 88 contains 15 percent ethanol while 87 contains 10 percent.

Using fuel blends with over 10 percent ethanol in recreational boat engines, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, and power equipment is not approved by the EPA.

Machinery not designed to use E15 fuels may receive engine or fuel system damage if the wrong fuel is used, and its use in marine engines voids the vehicle's warranty.

“Visit a local gas station dispensing higher ethanol fuels and look for the warning label on the pump,” adds Kennedy.

“It’s often hidden or buried along with a mountain of promotional signage. EPA should help consumers make the right fuel choice, and efforts to weaken the Misfueling Mitigation Program, such as stripping away label elements that indicate a warning message or exclude mention of 15% ethanol altogether, only accommodate the interests of ethanol producers and harm boaters.”

In addition to maintaining current labeling standards, BoatUS states that ideally, high-ethanol fuel blend labels should be more prominent. Labeling fuel types is especially vital as the EPA has broadened the availability of E15 fuel throughout the U.S., especially with the 2019 repeal of summer restrictions on E15 fuel sales.