Bloomsburg, Pa. — A reproductive rights advocate and poet is coming to Bloomsburg University this September.

Abby Minor will perform on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Haas Center for the Arts Gallery lobby. The performance is part of The Big Dog Reading Series hosted by Commonwealth University's Bloomsburg Campus.

Minor's works primarily focus on reproductive politics, making this a timely presentation.

The event is free and open to the public.

Minor lives in the ridges and valleys of Central Pennsylvania where she works on poems, essays, drawings, and projects pertaining to reproductive politics.

She serves on the internationally-active nonprofit Abortion Conversation Projects and was awarded Bitch Media's Writing Fellowship in Sexual Politics.

In addition to creating her own works, Minor teaches poetry in low-income nursing homes and directs a language-arts-education collective called Ridgelines. She is the granddaughter of Appalachian tinkerers and Yiddish-speaking New Yorkers.

Her first book, As I Said: A Dissent, was recently published by Ricochet Editions.

The Big Dog Reading Series, coordinated by the creative writing program of the Department of English at Bloomsburg, is now in its 22nd year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.