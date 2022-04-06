Bloomsburg, Pa — Racing season is back at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this month, with a Test & Tune event scheduled for Thursday.

Drivers in any division can take to the track to test out their cars and get a feel for the newly-revamped ⅜-mile dirt track from 6-9 p.m.

Last year’s inaugural season for the new Bloomsburg Fair Raceway had its share of bumps, with drivers finding a few of the turns tough to navigate, and complaints about the track’s dust and noise.

This year, organizers say they’ve ironed out many of those bumps.

“We put new good clay on the third and fourth turn,” said Fair Director and race organizer Brian Wawroski. “We’re liking it.”

The fair also has a consultant, who specializes in clay soil surfaces, helping them mitigate the dust issue.

Originally, they had planned on purchasing new clay from a company in Mountain Top, but the consultant assured them the surface they had was sufficient.

“It’s in the preparations where we’re going to make some changes,” Wawroski said.

Weather conditions and moisture in the clay affect the amount of dust created, so they have to prepare the track differently each time there’s a race, he said.

“We’re coming up with different ‘recipes’ on how to take care of the track,” Wawroski said. “Are we going to make a mistake every now and then? Certainly. But we’re working on it.”

Each race, the track loses a bit of surface, so the fair has a stockpile of clay coming this month to replenish what’s lost as the season goes on.

Crews spent a few days last week hand-picking small rocks from the surface of the track in preparation of Thursday’s Test & Tune event.

With a soggy forecast in the future, it’s possible Thursday’s event could be canceled, Wawroski said. Organizers will make that announcement by noon, to let drivers know before they make the drive to Bloomsburg.

If it is canceled, there won’t be a make-up day. The racing season is set to begin in earnest the following week, with a Thursday night United States Auto Club (USAC) Sprint car and United Racing Club (URC) Winged Sprint car opener.

General admission is free for Thursday’s Test & Tune event. Pit access is $25. The pit gates will open at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5 p.m. Racing is set to start at 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway Schedule:

• April 7: Test & Tune 6 – 9 pm (Open to any division on schedule)

• April 14: USAC East Coast Sprint Cars & URC Winged 360 Sprints

• April 21: “Tony Stewart” All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars

• May 5: USAC East Coast Sprint Cars & 360/358 Winged Sprints

• May 19: “World of Outlaw Late Models Series” ($10,000 prize)

• June 2: “Fan Appreciation Night” USAC East Coast Sprint Cars, ARDC Midgets, FWD 4-Cylinders

• June 7: Short Track Super Series Modifieds and 602 Crate Modifieds

• June 19: “USAC National Sprints” and All Pro SpeedSTRs

• July 13: “Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds”

• Aug.18: “358 Modifieds” and USAC East Coast Sprint Cars

• Aug. 24: “Tony Stewart” All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars and Wingless Sportman



