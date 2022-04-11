Bloomsburg, Pa — Grammy-award winning singer and rapper Nelly will headline this year's Bloomsburg Fair on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Nelly's debut album, Country Grammar, which featured the hit, "Ride wit Me," hit the top spot on the Billboard charts in 2000 and hit platinum in 2004.

His follow-up album, Nellyville, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts and earned Nelly the Best Male Solo Rap Performance Grammy for the song "Hot in Herre" in 2003.

Special guest C&C Music Factory, known for their hits, "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" and "Things that Make You Go Hmmm" will take the stage with Nelly.

Formed in 1989 by David Cole and Robert Clivilles, the group stopped performing after Cole's death in 1996. In 2010, the group reformed when Eric Kupper replaced Cole.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, Christian singer Toby Mac will take the stage with singer Terrian. Mac is a seven-time Grammy-award winner whose musical career began as a member of the Christian rock and rap trio DC Talk in the late 1980s. He's been performing as a solo artist, and with his band Diverse City, since 2001.

Terrian has released several singles and also performs as a vocalist for Diverse City.

The Bloomsburg Fair previously announced Justin Moore, platinum-selling country music singer, will perform on Friday, Sept. 23 for the fair's opening day. Moore was named Academy of Country Music New Artist of the Year in 2014.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here or by calling the Bloomsburg Fair box office at 570-387-4145.



