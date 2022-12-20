gingerbread competition cover

This ultra-detailed gingerbread house was built and decorated by Etta Leighton. It won second place in the "kits" category.

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum recently hosted a gingerbread construction competition. The museum received 52 entries across several categories.

Winning entries will be displayed in the museum until December 23. The Museum is open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winners names' and photos of several entries follow.

Category: Kids

  • 1st Sullivan Harte
  • 2nd Nora Harte
  • 3rd Evelyn Gatski
  • 3rd Oliver Carney

Category: Family/Adult

  • 1st Nicole Albeck
  • 2nd Karen Rauch
  • 2nd Megan Allen
  • 3rd Weibel Family

Category: Student

  • 1st Ellen Mika
  • 2nd Hazel Gatski
  • 2nd Charlie Olsen
  • 3rd Raleigh Olsen

Category: High School

  • 1st Megan (Central Columbia
  • 2nd Naomi Hottenstein (Central Columbia)
  • 2nd Lizzie Meyers (CMAVTS)
  • 3rd Aisha Price (Central Columbia)

Category: Kits

  • 1st Estelle Shingler
  • 2nd Lydia Shingler
  • 2nd Etta Leighton
  • 3rd Josie Weibel
  • 3rd Aiden German

Category: Elementary School

  • 1st Sophie Kessler
  • 2nd Sutton Sponenberg
  • 3rd Victoria Geissler

Category: Staff Pick

  • Malakai Shingler

The sponsors for the competition were: Bloomsburg American Legion, The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Fort Ricketts VFW Post 8317, Bear Fuel Service Inc, and VFW Post 821 Berwick.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.