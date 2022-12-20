Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum recently hosted a gingerbread construction competition. The museum received 52 entries across several categories.

Winning entries will be displayed in the museum until December 23. The Museum is open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winners names' and photos of several entries follow.

Category: Kids

1st Sullivan Harte

2nd Nora Harte

3rd Evelyn Gatski

3rd Oliver Carney

Category: Family/Adult

1st Nicole Albeck

2nd Karen Rauch

2nd Megan Allen

3rd Weibel Family

Category: Student

1st Ellen Mika

2nd Hazel Gatski

2nd Charlie Olsen

3rd Raleigh Olsen

Category: High School

1st Megan (Central Columbia

2nd Naomi Hottenstein (Central Columbia)

2nd Lizzie Meyers (CMAVTS)

3rd Aisha Price (Central Columbia)

Category: Kits

1st Estelle Shingler

2nd Lydia Shingler

2nd Etta Leighton

3rd Josie Weibel

3rd Aiden German

Category: Elementary School

1st Sophie Kessler

2nd Sutton Sponenberg

3rd Victoria Geissler

Category: Staff Pick

Malakai Shingler

The sponsors for the competition were: Bloomsburg American Legion, The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Fort Ricketts VFW Post 8317, Bear Fuel Service Inc, and VFW Post 821 Berwick.

