Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum recently hosted a gingerbread construction competition. The museum received 52 entries across several categories.
Winning entries will be displayed in the museum until December 23. The Museum is open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winners names' and photos of several entries follow.
Category: Kids
- 1st Sullivan Harte
- 2nd Nora Harte
- 3rd Evelyn Gatski
- 3rd Oliver Carney
Category: Family/Adult
- 1st Nicole Albeck
- 2nd Karen Rauch
- 2nd Megan Allen
- 3rd Weibel Family
Category: Student
- 1st Ellen Mika
- 2nd Hazel Gatski
- 2nd Charlie Olsen
- 3rd Raleigh Olsen
Category: High School
- 1st Megan (Central Columbia
- 2nd Naomi Hottenstein (Central Columbia)
- 2nd Lizzie Meyers (CMAVTS)
- 3rd Aisha Price (Central Columbia)
Category: Kits
- 1st Estelle Shingler
- 2nd Lydia Shingler
- 2nd Etta Leighton
- 3rd Josie Weibel
- 3rd Aiden German
Category: Elementary School
- 1st Sophie Kessler
- 2nd Sutton Sponenberg
- 3rd Victoria Geissler
Category: Staff Pick
- Malakai Shingler
The sponsors for the competition were: Bloomsburg American Legion, The Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Fort Ricketts VFW Post 8317, Bear Fuel Service Inc, and VFW Post 821 Berwick.