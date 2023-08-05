Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Exchange art gallery is once again hosting Columbia County’s biggest one-day outdoor art-and-music event of the year: ArtFest!

This year's ArtFest is moving to the other side of Main Street in Bloomsburg — just as nice and with ample shade from the sun, but with more room. This year's festival is sure to be bigger and better than ever before!

The fifteenth annual ArtFest will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Square in downtown Bloomsburg, now surrounding the monument and down Market Street.

ArtFest will showcase more than 50 artists’ original work, accompanied by seven hours of live music, local and regional food vendors, and fun and educational activities for people of all ages. A summertime art party, ArtFest draws attendees from throughout the region and it attracts artists from across Pennsylvania. As always, the event will take place rain or shine and has no admission fee.

The exhibitors who will display and sell include painters, photographers, potters, jewelers, sculptors, fabric artists, woodworkers, skincare experts, bonsai growers, and more. Eleven nonprofit organizations will also have booths: The Exchange’s Art Cart will provide a hands-on activity for kids of all ages using simple materials — many of them recycled — to help bring out the beauty inside each person, and the Fishing Creek Watershed Association will host its annual container-garden contest.

Other nonprofits greeting visitors will include the Bloomsburg Public Library, the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, Columbia-Montour Action Together, the River Poets, The Women’s Center, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, Cats in Bloom, and the Columbia County Historical and Genealogical Society.

Local and regional musicians who will perform throughout the day include Raven Creek Bluegrass, Kat Holdren, Prairie Dogma, and the Kerry Kenny Band.

In addition, attendees will find great food from local and regional vendors – Project Pizza Company, The Gingham Table, Fourth Taco, Heier’s Home Cooking, Dida’s Incredible Edibles, and more.

A map and list of exhibitors is available at exchangearts.org/artfest.

In its open, friendly, and highly-visible location, ArtFest attracts thousands of attendees, among them Bloomsburg University students and their parents in town on the last move-in weekend before the semester starts.

Downtown Bloomsburg has plenty of parking; meters require payment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Parking meters use either coins or the PANGO app. To sign up for the PANGO app, go to mypango.com.

