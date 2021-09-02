Harrisburg, Pa. -- As COVID-19 spreads hospitals to capacity, blood is in high demand.

“There is a critical shortage of blood across Pennsylvania and the nation, as COVID-19 has prevented some donors from giving blood and impacted the scheduling of blood drives,” said Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.

“Blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatment and chronic illnesses, which is why it is so important for individuals to go to their local blood bank or find a blood drive near them and donate. An adequate supply of blood is essential to ensure Pennsylvanians have safe, continuous access to the highest quality of health care.”

Blood donations are a critical part of medical care, with many patients who have major surgeries requiring transfusions to replace blood lost during their procedures. Transfusions are also used to help patients who have serious injuries from car crashes or natural disasters and people with illnesses that cause anemia like leukemia or kidney disease.

The American Red Cross, which holds 40 percent of the nation's blood supply, urges any Pennsylvanian who is healthy and eligible to consider making an appointment to donate.

In addition to a lack of donors, there is a shortage of phlebotomists - the people who draw blood. Phlebotomy is a unique skill set that requires specific education and training. Those who are interested in receiving training to become a phlebotomist should contact a Pennsylvania blood center, which can provide assistance.

The blood type most commonly requested and used by hospitals is type O, which can be transfused to patients with any blood type. This makes it ideal to use in emergencies when there is no time to test a patient's blood. Type O-negative is in especially high demand. In order to compensate, some blood centers are closely monitoring type O-negative blood and urging hospitals to use Rh-positive blood whenever possible.

“We can no longer assume that blood will be there when it is needed, or that someone else will step up to donate it,” Deanna Renaud, Executive Director for the Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY said. “An adequate blood supply is the responsibility of everyone living in a community. Every donation matters.”

Though O-negative is in the highest demand, all blood types are needed to make sure that there is a reliable supply. Most Pennsylvanians are eligible to donate blood if they are:

In generally good health

Age 16 or older

At least 120 pounds

To schedule a donation, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, call your nearest blood center, or use a Blood Donor app on Facebook, Amazon Alexa, or your mobile phone.