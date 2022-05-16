An aerial black fly suppression operation began Friday on the north branch of the Susquehanna River.

This operation began in Bradford County at 7 a.m. and worked south toward Columbia County.

The Black Fly Suppression Program involves aerial and backpack spraying on roughly 1,700 stream miles in 36 counties in the commonwealth. The season runs April 1 through September 2022.

Increased funding for 2022

“Black flies are a pest and get in the way of enjoying outdoor recreation,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Thanks to increased funding for the program, we are able to treat more miles of streams and rivers more often to be able to make sure that Pennsylvanians and visitors can fully enjoy our natural resources.”

This year, 48 rivers and streams spanning more than 1,700 miles will be monitored and treated as needed. Spraying activities will be performed both by helicopter and ground crews.

The frequency will depend on weather and biological conditions. Treatments cannot occur during periods of heavy rain or when water levels are high, as these conditions lower the effectiveness of the treatment and significantly increase the cost of the control operations, according to the DEP.

Helicopter Applicators Inc. will be dispersing Vectobac SC, which is a Bti product. Bti is short for Bacillus thuringiensis var israelensis, which is a bacterial larvicide — not a chemical — and is the only product used in Pennsylvania's waterways for black fly suppression.

Vectobac SC is a thick brown liquid resembling chocolate milk. The helicopter will fly low near tree top level and release the Vectobac SC at various predetermined positions on the river.

