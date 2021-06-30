Binghamton, NY - A journey to Binghamton, NY from various points in northcentral Pa. ranges from two to three hours depending on your starting location. Not a far journey if you're a WWII buff, itching to see some historic aircraft.

A weekend trip to the Greater Binghamton Air Show on July 17 and 18 promises travelers the GEICO Skytypers Air Show, which will make its first appearance at the airport.

The Skytypers fly a squadron of six World War II-era aircraft and perform dynamic acrobatic precision flying demonstrations, which will run twice during the weekend.

More Information Dates: July 17 and July 18 Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Gates Open: 9:30 a.m. both days Location: Greater Binghamton Airport, 2534 Airport Rd., Johnson City, NY 13790 Tickets: available online

"We’re especially excited to perform for the first time for air show spectators attending the Greater Binghamton Air Show," says team flight lead Larry Arken.

"We consider it an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO, while sharing a bit of aviation history. Our planes are nearly 80 years old and serve as a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation," said Arken.

The Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt & Whitney engines. Used as training aircraft, the SNJ can perform the same maneuvers as a fighter plane but at a lower speed.

Most of the team's low-level flying demonstration will take place in front of the crowd at the air show with over 20 different tactical maneuvers being performed in 18 minutes.

As their name suggests, the Skytypers also create giant messages using unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world.

The aircraft fly in a tight, line-abreast formation to create messages with puffs of white smoke while a computer in the lead aircraft uses patented software to send commands to other planes via radio signals.

Messages can be seen from 15 miles away from any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Each individual letter can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

In addition to the Skytypers, the air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds with current-generation fighters featuring the team's signature red, white, and blue F-16 known as the Fighting Falcon.