Hughesville, Pa. — The talent roster has been released for the 33rd Billtown Blues Festival in Lycoming County this June, the Billtown Blues Association announced this week.

The festival is set for Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville.

Festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday with a festival tradition: A performance by the Uptown Music Collective's Blues Band. Dave Brumbaugh, the school's Executive Director, has always included blues music performance and theory as an integral component of the school’s curriculum.

Following the UMC performance, Tony Holiday of Memphis, Tennessee will perform. Tony is an award-winning blues multi-instrumentalist who primarily uses the blues harmonica. He is well known for the vision he has for his "Front Porch Sessions" recordings.

Next, from Los Angeles, California, is Laurie Morvan. Laurie previously appeared at the Festival stage in 2011 and has asked to return. Between scheduling conflicts and COVID cancellations, her return was delayed for several years, but she's finally coming back for 2023. Laurie's set is high energy from the first note with great songs, stellar vocals, and blistering guitar riffs.

As dusk starts to roll in, so does Friends of the Brothers. This group is a special collaboration of musicians who are individual headliners in their own right. Every member is connected in some way with the Allman Brothers — but their set is not anticipated to be an Allman Brothers tribute.

Saturday's shows will begin at noon with longtime local favorites Blues and Gasoline Reunion. Cheryl Miller, also known as Miz Ida, has reunited musicians from one of one of the earliest local blues bands for a very special set. Shawn Strickland, ace harmonic player, singer, and songwriter will fire up the festival leading the Dirty Mojo Blues Band.

Harrisburg-based band Ben Brandt and the Soul Miners Union will return, a follow-up after his popular introduction to the area during the 2022 Fall Into the Blues event.

Then, coming from Cincinnati, Ohio, will be 20-something Ben Levin. A younger entrant into the world of blues, Levin is quickly gaining worldwide respect with his grasp of traditional blues piano, unique vocals, and creative songwriting. Joining Levin, from Louisiana, will be the elder statesman, Lil' Jimmy Reed. The Blues Association guarantees that it will be a magical pairing that the audience won't soon forget!

Returning to the Festival for the second time is San Francisco, California-based Mark Hummel and the Survivors with special guess from Dallas, Texas, Anson Funderburgh. Mark's style is a blend of traditional blues with a heavy dollop of distinguishable west coast swing. He never disappoints! Anson, too, is returning to the Billtown stage after a lengthy absence. He previously came to the Festival in 2004 with The Rockets featuring the late Sam Myers. Anson's Texas-based guitar style is described as classy, tasteful, thoughtful, and well-developed throughout his nearly 50 years of devotion to blues as an artform.

Next is Billtown first-timer Jimmy Carpenter. Best known for his tenor sax mastery, Jimmy is also a popular vocalist, song writer, arranger, and bandleader. Jimmy is coming off the heels of his recent release “The Louisiana Record” on Gulf Coast records, produced by Mike Zito. Jimmy won a Blues Music Award in 2022 for Best Instrumental/horn.

Coming in from Florida is the incredible JP Soars. He was previously seen in 2021 in support of Jason Ricci. This year, JP will present his Gypsy Blues Revue featuring Chicago violinist Anne Harris. The Blues Association describes the combo as "different, but sure to capture your attention." JP has been called the King of the Cigar Box Guitar. He has won blues awards in multiple categories, and was a nominee for Entertainer of the Year in 2022. JP's longtime drummer, Chris Peet, was also nominated for Best Instrumentalist/drums. JP broke out in 2009 after winning the prestigious International Blues Challenge and the Albert King Guitar Award (now called the Gibson Guitar Award).

The Gypsy Blues Revue will also feature the multi-talented, award-winning Anne Harris. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, she has received awards for music, production, and acting and is an amazingly talented vocalist and violinist. The Gypsy Blues Revue set is not to be missed!

The grand finale will feature The Altered Five Blues Band from Wisconsin. The band features Jeff Taylor on vocals, Jeff Schroedl on guitar, Mark Solveson on bass, Steve Huebler on keys, and Alan Arber on drums. The group is a tightly-knit band that have played together for over 20 years. It can’t be better stated than these descriptive words from their official bio: “Altered Five smokes, smolders, and burns like a swig of good whiskey. The hip Milwaukee quintet is known for its strong brew of tough, original blues and hard-hitting live shows. Blues Blast raves that barrel-chested front man Jeff Taylor possesses a smooth, warm-toned voice as monumental and undeniable as Howlin’ Wolf with the finish and flourish of B.B.'"

As with other years, the Billtown Blues Festival offers onsite camping packages for RVs and tents and free parking for those commuting daily. Food and beverage vendors and other vendors exhibiting and selling crafts and services will also be on the grounds.

Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m. with music from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.; Saturday gates open at 11 a.m. with music from noon until 10:30 p.m.

The event host hotel, The Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport, is just a twenty minute drive to the venue location with special festival lodging rates available.

All festival details and ticketing services are available online at www.billtownblues.org.

