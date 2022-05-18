Hughesville, Pa. — The Billtown Blues Association organizers are approaching the home stretch after a year-long preparation for the 32nd Billtown Blues Festival, their signature event.

As always, the Festival will feature world-class, nationally-known performers, exposing those on the cusp of a breakthrough, and showcasing treasured local and regional artists.

The legendary Blues Fest has been described in previous years as interesting, diverse, comfortable, relaxing, family-oriented, quality, and classy.

Williamsport's own treasure, the Uptown Music Collective, will fill two spots in the lineup on Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 at 11 a.m. with local and regional acts proving the incredible talent just within an arm's reach.

Coming to Billtown for the first time from Ithaca, N.Y., is Raedwald Howland-Bolton, a must-see purveyor of the bedrock of American Blues. Ann Kerstetter will take charge of the stage with her flamboyant delivery and powerful vocals, firing up the audience for a longtime favorite, the seven-piece Pittsburgh Billy Price Band.

Saturday, June 11 will feature local favorite the Becky Blue Blues Band followed by the organization’s 2022 Solo/Duo Audition winner Neil Tapp, followed by Chris LaRose & the Hex Highway Blues Band. Next on the roster is a returnee from Dublin, Georgia, E.G. Kight. Hailing from Rhode Island, sax master Greg Piccolo will swing by in his 56th year of touring with his band Heavy Juice.

Fresh from the 43rd annual Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Sue Foley was a double winner for Best Traditional Blues Album for "Pinky's Blues" and the Koko Taylor Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist, repeating her 2020 win in the same category.

Sue has been nominated for a Canadian Juno Award, Blues Album of the Year, five Maple Blues Awards, Electric Act of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Recording Artist/Producer of the Year with Mike Flanigin, and Guitarist of the Year (many of these awards' winners have not yet been announced).

Continuing the Blues Association's formula of presenting traditional Chicago blues is the legendary guitarist and singer Lurrie Bell on Saturday. The evening will close out with GA-20 from Boston fresh off of a European tour and on the heels of their tribute to Hound Dog Taylor release "Try It You Might Like It." The young trio has only been together since 2018, but they're already way ahead of their time.

On Sunday, June 12, the Billtown Gospel Review will welcome acoustic soloist Chris Purcell. Veronika Jackson from Atlanta, Georgia will deliver a unique blend of acoustic folk, blues, R&B, and gospel accompanied by her clean, expressive Piedmont-style guitar playing. A follow-up to their rousing set at the Billtown Blues Association's Fall Into the Blues program in November, Slim and the Perkolators can't wait to take to the festival stage. Eddie 9V, a young twenty-something from Georgia is making waves in the blues world after the release of "Little Black Flies" and will be joining the Festival's lineup this year.

Closing out the festival on Sunday, June 12, hailing from Wisconsin, are the Cash Box Kings, known for taking Chicago blues to a new, modern, and refreshing level without losing sight of its signature sound and groove.

More details about the festival are available at www.billtownblues.org. Tickets are available online, by mail order, and walk-up at three ticket outlet locations: The Community Arts Center in Williamsport; the Lockard Agency in Hughesville, and by appointment in Lewisburg at pa2albania@yahoo.com.

