Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has approved a bill to improve access to menstrual hygiene products.

The bill, HB 850, would provide a waiver allowing people with SNAP or WIC to purchase diapers and menstrual hygiene products through these programs. In addition, it would create a grant program that provides eligible public schools with funds to provide students with menstrual hygiene products.

The bill’s author, state Rep. Darisha Parker, said that she is proud to be an ally for women across the commonwealth.

“This legislation would remove barriers for those who menstruate and utilize these programs. Period poverty disproportionately affects communities of color, so this bill would address that systemic problem,” Rep. Parker said. “We need to provide dignity amongst women and girls. It’s sad many have to deal with scarcity of feminine products and diapers.”

Parker also noted the partnership of Lynette Medley, founder and C.E.O of No More Secrets, who was instrumental in the legislation.

The bill will now be considered by the state senate.

