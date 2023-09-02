It’s easy to take too much, so know how to determine your dose.

When you want relief from an ache, pain, fever or cold, you might head to the medicine cabinet for the acetaminophen. It’s a quick over-the-counter way to feel better.

However, as helpful as this medicine can be, too much of a good thing can be harmful. So it pays to be mindful of how much you take.

What is acetaminophen?

You might recognize acetaminophen by its brand name, Tylenol. On its own, it’s a staple of medicine cabinets everywhere. But you’ll find it in other medicine, too, like over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

It comes in a few forms, including:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

This common pain reliever may also be labeled as:

APAP

Acetaminoph

Acetaminop

Acetamin

Acetam

What is an acetaminophen overdose?

An acetaminophen overdose means you've taken more than is safe in a 24-hour period.

Although acetaminophen is a safe and effective medicine, too much of it can lead to acetaminophen poisoning, which can cause liver damage or even liver failure.

So how much is too much?

In general, the most acetaminophen adults can safely take is 4,000 milligrams or 4 grams in a 24-hour period.

To help keep track of how much you’re taking, set a reminder in your phone or on your voice assistant.

Symptoms of an acetaminophen overdose

About one-third of acetaminophen overdoses in the U.S. are accidental. Not sure if you’re dealing with acetaminophen poisoning? Look for these symptoms:

Nausea or vomiting

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Jaundice

Mood changes

Some people may not have any symptoms or only very mild ones, and more serious symptoms include seizures or a loss of consciousness.

Symptoms can develop slowly and may take up to 12 hours to come on. If you suspect an overdose, contact your healthcare provider or your local poison control center. They can walk you through next steps.

Watch what you take

Although taking too much acetaminophen — or taking it too often — is easy to do, following these tips can help you avoid an overdose.

1. Read the labels

If the medicine you're taking contains acetaminophen, it will be listed under the active ingredients section of the packaging.

Also check the label carefully to see if the medicine contains regular acetaminophen or the extended-release form.

Another tip: Don’t just review medicine that’s specifically for pain relief. Look over the labels on your supplements and cold medicines as well.

2. Take the correct dose

While you’re looking at the label, check to make sure you’re taking the correct dose, especially if it’s extended-release acetaminophen.

Never take more than the label says to take and wait the right amount of time between doses. That means if it says to take some every four to six hours, wait the full six hours whenever possible.

3. Don't take more than one type of acetaminophen at a time

Since many medicines contain this painkiller, make sure the total dose you take doesn't exceed 4,000 milligrams or 4 grams in one day.

You shouldn't take medicines together that contain acetaminophen — the combined amount may be too much. Plus, the acetaminophen in one medicine can address all the aches and pains you may be taking multiple types of medicine for.

4. Don't take it for too many days in a row

Don't take acetaminophen for more than 10 days to treat pain and don't take it for more than three days for a fever.

Your pain or fever may need to be treated differently if it lasts longer.

If you’re not sure about how much acetaminophen is in your pain reliever, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. They can help you understand how much you’re taking so you can avoid overdoing it.

