Mifflinburg, Pa. — In March of 2022, the organization Breweries in PA set out on a mission to determine who is the greatest homebrewer in the state of Pennsylvania.

The winners were named on Sunday, Oct. 16 during the championship of the Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational at Rusty Rail Brewing.

The first annual competition was met with great fanfare as more than 1,000 guests and homebrewers participated in the year-long series of events.

Adam Carter of Perfect Chemistry brewing won the honor of “Best Homebrewer In Pennsylvania” with his Mixed Fermentation Sour style beer.

Carter, who brews out of Doylestown, Pa., has been homebrewing for 9 years. He took away a custom-made championship belt and a $2,000 grand prize.

Chadd Balbi, co-founder of Breweries In PA, reflected on inaugural event. “This is an idea that has been several years in the making. We are so proud of the homebrewing community in this state. When people think Pennsylvania made craft beer there are a lot of major brands that come to mind. But the homebrew community in the state is second to none and we wanted to give them a platform to showcase their skills," Balbi said.

The organizers will be bringing the Pennsylvania Homebrew Championship back for a second year. “This event was met with more enthusiasm than we could have ever expected. We have already started planning 2023 and cannot wait to do this all over again," Balbi said.

Beer fest style competitions were held previously in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Erie, the Poconos, and Central Pennsylvania. A panel of Beer Judge Certification Program judges sampled submissions to determine regional winners. The top three regional winners moved on to the final in Mifflinburg.

