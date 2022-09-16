Breaking news 2020

Berwick, Pa. – Berwick Hospital's emergency department will be closed beginning early Saturday morning, according to a report on Newsradio 1070 WKOK.

PA Department of Health announced Friday that the ER at Berwick Hospital will be closed, effective 7 a.m. Saturday due to lack of staffing coverage. The hospital will remain open with only the emergency department services suspended.

The Department of Health says it would be in the best interest of patients to seek emergency services elsewhere.

The health department says it has issued an order requiring the facility to provide essential life-saving measures and transfer patients that come to the hospital. 

The emergency room had been set to close on Oct. 13, according to the Press Enterprise, with plans to reopen as a mental health facility.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.