Jersey Shore, Pa. - If you're looking for an opportunity to develop your paddling skills and become a more informed, confident paddler, the Paddler's Toolkit workshop hosted by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and Pennsylvania Master Naturalist may be for you!

The Paddler's Toolkit will provide both novice and veteran paddlers with new information and resources to enhance their next paddling adventure, including guides to the environment, plants, and animals commonly encountered while paddling along the Susquehanna.

Participants will complete a two-part virtual training that covers the ins and outs of preparing for and undertaking a Susquehanna River paddling trip.

Then, participants will join the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and Pennsylvania Master Naturalist for a half-day, on-water experience to put the training to the test!

The first virtual session will be held May 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. over Zoom. Topics include gear selection, navigation, planning and packing, permits, safety, and more.

The second virtual program will be held May 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and cover plant and animal identification, geology, history, and stewardship practices for paddlers.

The on-water paddling day will be May 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The half-day paddle will run 6.5 miles from the PFBC Pine Access (RM 62) to Jersey Shore Borough Access (RM 55). Both accesses are paved and drivable, and a shuttle will be provided.

Participants must provide their own boats; the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership can help with recommendations for rentals.

Registration is $35 per person. To register, please click here.

A second session will be held in July, with dates to be announced as the month approaches.