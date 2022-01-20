If you think you knew how bears hibernate, think again!

A recent video posted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is giving some insight into how one of the state's most prominent animals spends its winter season.

The PGC's Facebook post starts off by dismissing the most common belief when it comes to a bear's hibernation. "When people think of a bear in winter hibernation, they often picture it happening in a cave. But #DYK that bears rarely use caves for winter denning?"

Unbeknownst to most, bears can actually hibernate just about anywhere they find.

"A bear's den can be made in a hollow or fallen tree, or even just in a depression on the ground!"

The video posted by the PGC shows just that, a mother and her cubs in what appears to be a shallow depression in the ground as "now is the time of year that black bears give birth to their cubs in winter dens."

You could blame all those Disney cartoons, but it turns out the 'bear' necessities for hibernation are less than most of us thought.

To Learn more about black bears in Pennsylvania the PGC recommends the following link: https://bit.ly/3c9uADw.