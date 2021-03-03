Warren, Pa. – March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and Beacon Light's Addiction Prevention Department is joining the grassroots effort. The month brings together public health organizations, advocacy groups, and gambling operators who are working together to let the public know that there is both hope and help.

The impact of problem gambling extends beyond the gambler and impacts families, friends, and even entire communities. For the nineteenth year, Beacon Light Prevention Department is collaborating with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) with the campaign theme "Awareness + Action." Beacon Light will take action and have conversations about problem gambling issues, directing people to help that they need.

Approximately two million U.S. adults (1% of the population) are estimated to meet the criteria for gambling disorder. Another 4-6 million (2-3%) are considered to meet criteria for problem gambling.

Problem gambling for adults isn’t always easy to recognize; problem gamblers often live in denial and are skilled at hiding their activity. However, if you look closely you may begin to see the red flags such as changes in personality, increased credit card bills, and money or valuables mysteriously disappearing.

If you are concerned that someone you know has a gambling problem, the following are some common warning signs:

Constantly talking about gambling

Becoming secretive about money and finances

Becoming increasingly defensive about gambling activity

Gambling instead of spending time with family

Becoming increasingly desperate for money to fund gambling

Neglecting family or household responsibilities

Always planning holidays/vacations where gambling is available

For many residents of the U.S., gambling remains a hidden addiction.

Approximately 4-5% of young people ages 12-17 meet one or more of the criteria of having a gambling problem. Another 10-14% is at risk of developing an addiction, which means that they may already show signs of losing control over their gambling behavior. Teens that are developing a gambling problem are growing at twice that rate. There are numerous ways teens gamble, from making wagers on local sports events to more than 3,000 internet gambling sites. Teens who gamble have higher rates of alcohol-binge drinking, suicidal thoughts and attempts, school problems, depression, family problems, peer relation problems, legal and money problems, and dissociative “escape” behaviors. This is why the community needs to understand the symptoms and risks associated with addiction.

Problem gambling is not the result of irresponsible or weak-willed people. Many people who develop a problem with gambling have been viewed as responsible and strong individuals. The cause of a gambling problem is the individual's inability to control gambling specifically. This may be attributed in part to a genetic predisposition towards addiction and/or a difficulty coping with normal life stressors.

Gambling is the primary form of entertainment in the U.S. and the purpose of this initiative is not to criticize gambling in its many forms; the purpose is to raise awareness of what problem gambling looks like and to help people who are struggling find the support that they need.

Oftentimes a gambling addiction is a silent struggle. On the outside, there are no physical symptoms like other substance addictions such as red eyes, smell of alcohol, etc., but problem gambling runs high risks for financial distress or ruin, depression, stress related health problems, and even suicide. Many times people with gambling addictions are able to hide their struggles from everyone, including people living in their household.

Using the social media tagline #AwarenessPlusAction or Problem Gambling Awareness Month (#PGAM2021) is designed to help raise awareness of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling.

To get help for a gambling problem, you or a loved one can call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700. The call is free and confidential. For more information about problem gambling and how to have that conversation, go to ncpg.org/chat or locally call Beacon Light Behavioral Health Prevention Department at 814-584-1140 ext. 1183.