Williamsport, Pa. -- The basketball courts at Flanigan Park will re-open on Monday. The courts were closed after a 76-year-old man was attacked while closing the courts last month.

The man, Richard Parker, is contracted with Firetree Place, a community and child care center in Williamsport, to lock the courts up each night at 8 p.m. Parker was assaulted by a group of young men on Aug. 25.

The courts were closed so that the incident could be investigated and to allow Parker time to recover.

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, the courts will be open again. The hours of operation will be from 8:00am-6:00 p.m., until the courts are designated to close for the winter.

The tentative winter closing date is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8th, 2020.

The courts will continue to be locked at night by an individual, but Firetree has implemented new precautions.

"There will now be two individuals each night to assist with closing

the basketball courts. It is expected that all individuals utilizing the courts vacate the premises at closing time," said Firetree Place in their press release.

Police will be contacted if individuals refuse to leave the premises. If further incidents occur, the basketball courts will be closed.

"Firetree Place and the Alize Johnson Foundation, Inc. are grateful and appreciative of the community members that utilize the basketball courts and the park in a respectful manner," stated the press release. "Both organizations hope to see this continue and spread throughout the youth and adults of the community."