Hughesville, Pa. -- Balloonfest, the annual hot air balloon show and festival, is set for this weekend, Sept. 11-12, at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds.

The Rotary Clubs of Hughesville, Montoursville, Muncy, and Williamsport are sponsoring the event again this year. Events will take place in the air and on the ground for all to enjoy.

The annual air show and festival was created to promote the Rotary Clubs' service to the community as humanitarian organizations. Balloonfest supports STEM learning for students and volunteer opportunities for adults. Proceeds from the festival will be used for the next event to provide another family-friendly, affordable day of fun.

Weekend Schedule: (click link for full schedule)

Sat. and Sun. morning: 10 a.m. ATV race, followed by BMX shows from Dialed Action Sports Team.

Sat. day: puppet and magic shows, and live music.

Sat. evening: Air shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sat. night: laser light show

Sunday activities include magic shows, live music, and trick roping shows in addition to the air show.

Additional side attractions include wagon rides, roaming entertainers, train rides for kids, kite making, the Heavy Equipment Rodeo, craft and food vendors, and other exhibitors.

Tickets are available for one-day or two-day festival access, lodging, and balloon rides. For rates and to purchase tickets in advance, visit balloonfestairshow.com/event-tickets.