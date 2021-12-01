Williamsport, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is a kickoff to a full season of festivity, family, and food. The focus turns to what's on the holiday menu, whether it's turkey or tofurkey, and the delicious trimmings that deck a table.

And for breastfeeding parents, the stress of providing for the whole family and nursing baby can take a toll.

According to La Leche League USA, holiday distractions can be joyous and welcome, they can also take a toll on baby's connection to parents.

"The distractions of the holiday can lead to fewer nursing session and less time at the breast. This can mean a lower milk supply and sometimes even nursing strikes or premature weaning," according to Yael Breimer, author of Holidays with Baby: Staying connected on LLLUSA's Nursing Babies, Nurturing Families blog.

The blog offers tips from experts and breastfeeding parents around the country to parents struggling in the whirl of holiday planning and excitement.

Spread the work. Either over multiple days, or to multiple people. Make a family meal a potluck, asking everyone to bring a dish. Delegate kitchen tasks if possible. Same goes for cleanup.

Wear baby. "Baby wearing is an easy and comfortable way to get around grabby relatives," wrote Mia from Southwest Michigan. Not only is your baby close, your hands are free, but you can keep your child from being passed around if that's something you'd rather not have happen.

Limit traditions. Consider your family's favorite, most cherished, traditions and do those. Leave the extras or new traditions for another year.

Don't make drastic changes. One mom reported weaning right before the holiday to avoid the "discomfort" of nursing in front of out-of-town relatives. She said she ended up with a sick and cranky toddler who wanted to nurse for relief, and made things more challenging.

Put your children first. Christina Toff of Jersey City/Hoboken gave this advice: "Be unapologetic about protecting your and your children's space. If doing something or being around someone does not serve you, rethink doing it."

While these tips are good for a nursing parent, they may be even more meaningful for family and friends to read and remember.

Not all breastfeeding parents find themselves in a supportive atmosphere. Disapproving or uninvolved family members, economic struggles, difficult work schedules, health struggles all contribute to breastfeeding challenges.

Consider the above tips from a different viewpoint. Be the one to offer help if you notice your family member or friend's baby getting restless. Step up and help in the kitchen, clean up after a gathering, or entertain guests while the baby nurses somewhere quiet. Don't ask to hold the baby if mom or dad seem uncomfortable. Have patience if things seem tense.

Above all, accept and support your breastfeeding family member, friend, or employee's choice.

Support can be crucial to the success of breastfeeding parents, anytime, but especially during the holidays.

