The FDA, the CDC, and other partners are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora infections that may be linked to salads produced by Fresh Express, sold under the Fresh Express name or store brands ALDI Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry, and Walmart Marketside. Investigators are continuing to test additional salad brands.

Though sold under different brand names, the recalled products all originated from the Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood, Illinois.

Fresh Express recalled products containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, or carrots bearing the product code Z178 or lower in late June. The product code is printed on the top-right corner of the front of the package. The "Best By" dates on the products run through July 14.

Customers should not eat these products, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve them.

As of July 8, the CDC reported a total of 509 Cyclospora infections across eight states. No cases have been reported in Pennsylvania. Symptoms of infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and pain, gas, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, and flu-like symptoms.