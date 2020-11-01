Using mouthwash is typically an effective way to eliminate bacteria in your mouth and keep your oral hygiene up to par. But one mouthwash company is calling for a voluntary recall after a discovery that their product is potentially doing just the opposite.

The FDA announced the recall of Sunstar Americas, Inc. (SAI) Paroex Chlorhexidine Oral Rinse USP mouthwash. That’s a mouthful, huh? (pun intended).

The reason for the FDA recall is the potential presence of the bacteria, Burkholderia Lata.

The FDA warned that the use of the contaminated product rarely, but in immunocompetent hosts, could result in life threatening situations such as pneumonia or bacteremia.

Any matching SAI product with an expiration date between June 30, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2022 are recommended to not be used. To date, no serious complications from use have been reported.