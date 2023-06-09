baby falcon 1

Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine's Ian Gereg, wildlife health technician, holds a displeased baby peregrine falcon.

Harrisburg, Pa. — Two male and one female baby peregrine falcon have received their first medical check-ups and ID bands from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

baby falcon closeup

A displeased baby peregrine falcon being detained.

The falcons live in a nest at the top of the Rachel Carson State Office Building in Harrisburg, which houses the Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

falcon mom

The mother falcon watches and waits for her babies to be returned.

Biologists from the Pennsylvania Game Commission helped to place identification bands on the falcons, which help biologists identify specific birds. It also tells where the bird was banded, how old it was when banded, and its sex. The males were banded 04/BZ and 23/CA; the female was banded 05/BZ.

baby falcons 2

Two male and one female baby peregrine falcons.

During the falcons' check-up, they were weighted and given a physical exam. All three had clear eyes and throats, indicating that they are trichomoniasis free. They also appeared to be well-fed.

baby falcon checkup

University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine's Ian Gereg, wildlife health technician, left, and Scott Larson, wildlife veterinarian, right, check the mouth of a baby peregrine falcon.

The Game Commission estimates that the falcons could begin learning to fly as soon as next week.

To watch the falcons in real-time, visit the PA Falcon Cam.

