Harrisburg, Pa. — Two male and one female baby peregrine falcon have received their first medical check-ups and ID bands from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The falcons live in a nest at the top of the Rachel Carson State Office Building in Harrisburg, which houses the Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Biologists from the Pennsylvania Game Commission helped to place identification bands on the falcons, which help biologists identify specific birds. It also tells where the bird was banded, how old it was when banded, and its sex. The males were banded 04/BZ and 23/CA; the female was banded 05/BZ.

During the falcons' check-up, they were weighted and given a physical exam. All three had clear eyes and throats, indicating that they are trichomoniasis free. They also appeared to be well-fed.

The Game Commission estimates that the falcons could begin learning to fly as soon as next week.

To watch the falcons in real-time, visit the PA Falcon Cam.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.