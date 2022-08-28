Williamsport, Pa. — To celebrate babies born during the 75th anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series, UPMC presented families of newborns with hand-knitted baseball caps and UPMC uniforms.

The hats were created by the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church in Mill Hall.

Special guests Dugout, Little League’s official mascot, joined Will M. Sport, UPMC in North Central Pa.’s mascot, to meet the newest players joining the team and take pictures with the families.

Family members also received baseballs and softballs donated by Little League International sporting their babies’ footprints as a keepsake.

LL NB and Mom 8.25.22.jpeg
LL NB Family 38.25.22.jpeg
Newborn Williamsport Fulmer 8.25.22.jpg
Newborn Family 2 8.25.22.jpg
Newborn Williamsport Fulmer 8.25.22.jpg
Newborn Mascot 8.25.22.jpg

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.