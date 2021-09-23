Bloomsburg -- Award-winning writer Nadia Owusu will read from her memoir Aftershocks on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium, as part of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's "Big Dog Reading Series."

Owusu's first book, Aftershocks, has topped many most-anticipated and best book of the year lists, including The New York Times, The Oprah Magazine, Vogue, TIME, Vulture, and the BBC. In Aftershocks, Owusu tells her story about her nomadic childhood spent following her father, a United Nations official, for work, the abandonment from her mother, and of eventually arriving in New York and the difficulties that followed.

A Ghanaian and Armenian-American writer and urbanist, Owusu was born in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and raised in Italy, Ethiopia, England, Ghana, and Uganda. She is the recipient of a 2019 Whiting Award. Her lyric essay, "So Devilish a Fire," won the Atlas Review chapbook contest. Her writing has appeared or is forthcoming in The New York Times, The Lily, Orion, Granta, The Paris Review Daily, The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, Slate, Catapult, Bon Appetit, Travel + Leisure, and others.

In addition, she is the director of storytelling at Frontline Solutions, a Black-owned consulting firm that helps social-change organizations to define goals, execute plans, and evaluate impact. She is a graduate of Pace University and earned a master's degree from Hunter College. She earned her MFA in creative nonfiction at the Mountainview low-residency program where she now teaches. She lives in Brooklyn.

The Big Dog Reading Series is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and the Department of English.




