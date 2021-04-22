Williamsport, Pa. - The James V. Brown Library will host a virtual cartooning class taught by award-winning cartoonist and illustrator Rick Stromoski on Thursday, May 6 from 4 to 5 p.m. via Zoom. The class is intended for ages 8-17.

During the workshop, Stromoski will teach participants how to create their own cartoon characters, draw facial expressions, and create unique animal characters. He will demonstrate that one can create an infinite number of characters and variations of expressions just by altering a few shapes and/or lines in a drawing. He stresses the importance of not overworking one’s drawing and illustrates how most of the time, less is more.

This workshop focuses on drawing human expression, gender and age differences, and how by just changing a line here or there, one can create completely different characters and expressions. He also devotes some time to drawing different animals and how using the same approach, one can create many different kinds of animals.

Students should have a stack of paper in front of them and something they like to draw with.

Registration is required and may be made via the James V. Brown Library website. Registrants must have access to a computer device and Internet to participate.

Stromoski’s illustrations and cartoons have appeared in national magazines, advertising, book publishing, children’s publications, greeting cards, newspaper syndication and network television. His daily comic strip “Soup to Nutz” was syndicated from 2000 to 2018, and his syndicated comic “Mullets” was published from 2003-2005. He is a member of the Society of Illustrators and The National Cartoonists.