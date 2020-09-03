Wellsboro, Pa. -- In the aftermath of life-changing events, Laura Driesel and her husband, Gerard, built a new house as well as a handicap accessible shop for her home business, Aunt Lulu's Embroidery.



Laura–known fondly as Aunt Lulu to her nieces and nephews– will be at this season's Wellsboro Growers Market on alternate Thursdays.

She will be bringing samples of her custom embroidery work, which she does with her 15-needle commercial embroidery machine, along with digital printing, magnetic and window signage.

"My focus is on small businesses and individual orders," said Laura. "No order is too small or too large for me to handle."



Laura has been running Aunt Lulu's since 2001.

"It grew and grew and is still growing," she said. "I can print or embroider business logos, monograms, sports team names, on awards for 4-Hers and FFAers, for groups and clubs, and gifts for all occasions, I offer a vast embroidery and graphic library to choose from. If a business wants a logo but doesn't have one, I will work with the owner and create one."

Laura has a supplier for undecorated garments, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats. She can put decorations, words, and/or photos on garments, work coats, camp chairs, director chairs, leather products, and glass. She can also add rhinestones or personal photos through the process of heat-transfer.

No project is too much for Laura. Some of her projects have included embroidering toilet paper and bridal tule to create unique wedding decorations.

"I am not a seamstress and do not do alterations," she said. "I do work for dog and livestock shows, county fairs - you name it, I've done it," she laughed. "For a livestock show winner I have embroidered the name of the show, the grand champion class, the date and the winner's name on a blanket, chair or duffel bag," she said.

"My husband and I were operating a 77-acre farm in Lyndonville, located between Rochester and Buffalo, when we decided to sell our home, farm, beef cattle and equipment," Laura said. "He wanted to retire. It was getting harder for us to run the farm and there were other issues, such as the freezer trade and the sudden market drop. It just wasn't worth it any more.

"On top of that, both of our moms and a special aunt and uncle passed away in a four-month time period between November 2016 and February 2017 and then 18 months later in June 2018, my dad passed away. It was horrific for us.

"We had never been to this area before, but selected it because it is midway between our kids. One lives in Reading, Pa. and the other in Niagara Falls, N.Y. We are now located right, smack dab in the middle so it is easier for them to visit us and for us to go and help them if they need us," Laura said.

"We chose Brookside Homes to build our home and my shop on pastureland we had purchased. The work began in 2018 and meant we had to travel back and forth between Lyndonville and Middlebury every three days or so. This was the right decision for us," said Laura.