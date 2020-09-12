Wellsboro, Pa. -- At 10 a.m. this Saturday, September 12, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, Hamilton-Gibson Productions will hold auditions for "The Lifespan of a Fact" in the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave, Wellsboro. Please note that everyone who visits the theatre for auditions must wear a mask.

The three-character comedy is based on a real-life fact-checker who was assigned to verify a famous author's essay as a publishing deadline crept ever closer. The crackling, lively head-butt conflict between bending the truth for reader appeal and following ethical realism is at the core of the play.

The characters are Jim, John, and Emily. Needed are an adult woman and two men, one who is in his 20's to 30's and the other who is in his 30's to 60's. The actors can be of any ethnicity.

Jim is a young, intelligent intern. He is an obsessive, terrier-like, millennial fact-checker who is a driving, never-give-up type who demands the truth no matter how small even when it means hundreds of changes.

John is a sensitive, brilliant, Gen X literary rebel who uses his age, experience, and imposing physical stature to bully his fact-checker. A rock star essayist, he is willing and eager to use the basis of truth for a greater purpose.

Emily is middle aged, wise, the voice of reason and the demanding editor-in-chief of a high-end magazine. She is the authority figure who will make the ultimate decision about whether to publish John's essay or not.

Due to venue issues, Hamilton-Gibson decided to postpone its November production of "Silent Sky" and instead present "The Lifespan of a Fact" by playwrights Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell predicated on the book of the same name co-written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal and published in 2012. Jessie Thompson is the director of HG's production of the play.

The play opened on Broadway on October 18, 2018 starring Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his portrayal of Harry Potter in the eight-film fantasy series.

Performances of "The Lifespan of a Fact" will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, November 6 and 7 and 13 and 14 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, November 8 and 15 in the Warehouse Theatre.

For more information about the auditions, call HG at (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.