Wellsboro -- Are you an aspiring voice actor? Register by Friday, July 10 to audition for July 11 and 12's auditions for the Fourth Annual Tune in to Radio HG Festival (virtual this year).

Performers of all ages are encouraged to schedule a time to audition on July 11 and 12 for the radio plays, which will be aired during August.

The auditions will be in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. Short sections of scripts known as sides will be provided to registered participants in advance.

Auditions are being scheduled in one-hour increments between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 so not more than eight individuals will be in the theater at any given time. This will help ensure participants' safety by providing space to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and time to disinfect all surfaces between each audition.

"Voice acting is a great way to try acting without the worry of memorizing lines or learning blocking for a stage performance," said Gabe Hakvaag, festival producer.

The festival will be online this year so the audience can hear the performances in their homes. Each day of the festival a new slate of classic and contemporary audio dramas and comedies performed by voice actors with live music and sound effects will be posted to Hamilton-Gibson’s website for the public.

To schedule an audition time and receive a script section, call Hamilton-Gibson Productions at (570) 724-2079 or email WBFRHG@gmail.com.