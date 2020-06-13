Wellsboro -- People of all ages are invited to register on or before Friday, June 19 for in-person open auditions for the 2020 Tune In To Radio HG radio play festival, scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, August 6 - 9. Voice acting is a great way to try acting without the worry of memorizing lines or learning blocking for a stage performance.

“Current CDC guidelines make it hard to bring audiences and performers together,” said Gabe Hakvaag, festival producer. “This year, we decided to hold the annual radio play festival online so our audience can hear our performances at home, just like listening to a radio broadcast.” Each day of the festival, a new slate of programs will be posted to Hamilton-Gibson’s website to be viewed by the public.

Radio play auditions will be on Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21 and Saturday, July 11 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 12 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. Short sections of scripts (known as "sides") will be provided to participants in advance.

Auditions will be scheduled in one-hour increments so no more than eight individuals will be in the theater at any given time. This will allow time to disinfect all surfaces between each audition, for proper social distancing, and to follow CDC guidelines to ensure participants' safety.

Hosting the auditions will be 2020 festival directors Yolie Canales, Sarah Knight, Mitch Kreisler, Sarah Duterte, Titus Himmelberger and Gabe Hakvaag. Sean Bartlett will produce and perform live sound effects.

This is the fourth annual Tune In To Radio HG festival. As in years past, each day’s performances will include a different slate of classic and contemporary audio dramas, performed by voice actors with the help of live music and sound effects.

Being performed this August will be classic radio shows including "The Whistler," "Easy Aces," "Sam Spade," "Fibber McGee and Mollie," "Popeye the Sailor," and "Gunsmoke." Contemporary radio shows will be "The Pepperoni’s" by Eric Coble, The Firesign Theater’s "Sesame Mucho" and an adaptation of "The Fall of the House of Usher." Several original radio plays have been written for the festival such as "DadTective" and the return of "Community Pet Corner," both written by Sarah Knight.

To schedule an audition time and receive a script section, email WBFRHG@gmail.com or call Hamilton-Gibson Productions at (570) 724-2079 by June 19.