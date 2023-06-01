Tis the season for ATV rides along country roads. The ATV connector pilot has opened for the 2023 riding season, DCNR announced last week.

The 2023 pilot includes more than 400 miles of township roads, 163 miles of state forest roads and trails, and 33 miles of PennDOT-administered roads. New connections for this year’s pilot include:

Cross Fork to Whiskey Springs ATV Trail

Cross Fork to North Bend

Black Forest to Haneyville

A printable version of the map is also available on DCNR’s website.

The pilot riding area opened Friday, May 26 and will remain open until Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Though the pilot areas will be marked, riders will be expected to familiarize themselves with the portions of road and trail that are open to ensure they are safely operating in legal areas.

This ATV Regional Trail Connector program is in response to growing ATV purchases, registrations, and public demand for increased riding opportunities.

This year’s ATV Regional Trail Connector Program is the last season for the program to exist in its pilot phase. DCNR is evaluating the effectiveness of the special permit, the adequacy of funding for continued operation of the trail, and the need for additional education, outreach, and trail marketing. The agency will publish a report about the pilot project that is due to the General Assembly Dec. 2023.

DCNR is gathering public input on the pilot through a variety of methods, including webinars, surveys, comment cards, public meetings, and advisory committees. To comment on the ATV Regional Trail Connector Pilot, please send an email to: RA-NR-ATV-Pilot@pa.gov.

Additional information about the ATV Regional Trail Connector pilot program is available on the DCNR website.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about ATV riding opportunities in state forests and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

