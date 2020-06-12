Fifty-one Attorneys General from across the United States have announced a third complaint stemming from an ongoing antitrust investigation into generic drug manufacturers who have been found artificially inflating and manipulating prices.

The new complaint targets billions of dollars in sales from artificially inflated drug prices spanning over 80 generic drugs including gels, lotions, and topical solutions.

The drug companies, individuals, and drugs that the complaint applies to are listed below.

The lawsuit seeks disgorgement, restoration, civil penalties, costs and fees, and actions by the court to restore competition and competitive fairness to the generic drug market.

“The deeper we dig, the more we are finding how these companies have ripped off consumers in Pennsylvania,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “These drug companies are tied together at the hip — they profit while people who need affordable generic drugs suffer. We will continue to hold them accountable to restore competition in the marketplace.”

Between 2007 and 2014, three generic drug manufacturers, Taro, Perrigo, and Fougera (now Sandoz) sold nearly two-thirds of all generic topical products in the U.S. The multi-state, still-ongoing investigation uncovered comprehensive, direct evidence of unlawful agreements to minimize competition and raise prices on dozens of topical products.

Testimony from cooperating witnesses at the core of the conspiracy, a massive database of more than 20 million documents, and phone records of over 600 sales and pricing personnel in the generics industry are among the evidence in this lawsuit. Among the records is a two-volume notebook containing notes of cooperators' phone calls and internal company meetings over several years.

The first complaint, which is still pending in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was filed in 2016 and includes 18 corporations, two individual defendants, and 15 generic drugs. Two former executives from Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Jeffery Glazer and Jason Malek, have entered into settlement agreements and are cooperating with the Attorneys General involved in that case.

The second complaint is pending in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. It was filed in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 19 of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers. The complaint names 16 individual senior executive defendants. The States are currently preparing for trial on the second complaint.

The corporate defendants in the third complaint are:

Sandoz, Inc.

Actavis Holdco U.S. Inc.

Actavis Elizabeth LLC

Actavis Pharma Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.

Bausch Health Americas Inc.

Bausch Health US LLC

Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G&W Laboratories Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA

Greenstone LLC

Lannett Company Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mallinckrodt Inc.

Mallinckrodt plc

Mallinckrodt LLC

Mylan Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Perrigo New York Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.

Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Teligent Inc.

Wockhardt USA LLC

Individual defendants:

Ara Aprahamian, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Defendant Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A, Inc.

Mitchell Blashinsky, the Vice President of Marketing for Generics at Defendant Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. from January 2007 through May 2012, and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Defendant Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA from June 2012 through March 2014.

Douglas Boothe, the Chief Executive Officer of Defendant Actavis from August 2008 through December 2012 and the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Defendant Perrigo New York, Inc. from January 2013 through July 2016.

James Grauso, the former Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Defendant G&W Laboratories from January 2010 through December 2011; the Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for Defendant Aurobindo from December 2011 through January 2014; and the Executive Vice President, N.A. Commercial Operations at Defendant Glenmark from February 2014 to the present.

Walt Kaczmarek, the Senior Director, National Accounts, Vice President, National Accounts and Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations from November 2004 through November 2012 for Fougera Pharmaceuticals, a division of Nycomed US, Inc. (currently part of Defendant Sandoz, Inc.), and Vice President - General Manager, and President, Multi-Source Pharmaceuticals from November 2013 through August 2016 for Defendant Mallinckrodt.

Armando Kellum, the former Vice President, Contracting and Business Analytics at Sandoz.

Kurt Orlofski, the President and Chief Executive Officer from April 2007 through August 2009 for Defendant Wockhardt USA, and President of Defendant G&W Labs, Inc. from September 2009 through December 2016.

Mike Perfetto, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Defendant Actavis from August 2003 through January 2013, and the Chief Commercial Officer for Defendant Taro from January 2013 through his recent retirement from the company.

Erika Vogel-Baylor, the former Vice President for Sales and Marketing for Defendant G&W Labs, Inc. since July 2011.

John Wesolowski, the Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Defendant Perrigo since February 2004.

Drugs listed in the complaint as subject to price-fixing and market allocation agreements:

Acetazolamide Tablets

Adapalene Cream

Alclometasone Dipropionate Cream

Alclometasone Dipropionate Ointment

Ammonium Lactate Cream

Ammonium Lactate Lotion

Betamethasone Dipropionate Cream

Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion

Betamethasone Valerate Cream

Betamethasone Valerate Lotion

Betamethasone Valerate Ointment

Bromocriptine Mesylate Tablets

Calcipotriene Solution

Calcipotriene Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment

Carbamazepine ER Tablets

Cefpodoxime Proxetil Oral Suspension

Cefpodoxime Proxetil Tablets

Ciclopirox Cream

Ciclopirox Shampoo

Ciclopirox Solution

Clindamycin Phosphate Cream

Clindamycin Phosphate Gel

Clindamycin Phosphate Lotion

Clindamycin Phosphate Solution

Clobetasol Propionate Cream

Clobetasol Propionate Emollient Cream

Clobetasol Propionate Gel

Clobetasol Propionate Ointment

Clobetasol Propionate Solution

Clotrimazole 1% Cream

Clotrimazole Betamethasone Dipropionate Cream

Clotrimazole Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion

Desonide Cream

Desonide Lotion

Desonide Ointment

Desoximetasone Ointment

Econazole Nitrate Cream

Eplerenone Tablets

Erythromycin Base/Ethyl Alcohol Solution

Ethambutol HCL Tablets

Fluocinolone Acetonide Cream

Fluocinolone Acetonide Ointment

Fluocinonide .1% Cream

Fluocinonide Gel

Fluocinonide Ointment

Fluocinonide Solution

Fluticasone Propionate Lotion

Griseofulvin Microsize Tablets

Halobetasol Propionate Cream

Halobetasol Propionate Ointment

Hydrocortisone Acetate Suppositories

Hydrocortisone Valerate Cream

Imiquimod Cream

Ketoconazole Cream

Latanoprost Drops

Lidocaine Ointment

Methazolamide Tablets

Methylphenidate HCL Tablets

Methylphenidate HCL ER Tablets

Metronidazole Cream

Metronidazole .75% Gel

Metronidazole .1% Gel

Metronidazole Lotion

Mometasone Furoate Cream

Mometasone Furoate Ointment

Mometasone Furoate Solution

Nafcillin Sodium Injectable Vials

Nystatin Ointment

Nystatin Triamcinolone Cream

Nystatin Triamcinolone Ointment

Oxacillin Sodium Injectable Vials

Phenytoin Sodium ER Capsules

Pioglitazone HCL Metformin HCL Tablets

Prochlorperazine Maleate Suppositories

Promethazine HCL Suppositories

Tacrolimus Ointment

Terconazole Cream

Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream

Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment

Triamcinolone Acetonide Paste

Attorney General Shapiro is one of 51 Attorneys General involved in the investigation and complaints. Others represent Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Territory of Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.