Harrisburg, Pa. - Although Deer Season is a few months away, hunters will need to prepare by applying for their antlerless deer licenses in advance.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, licenses are more likely to sell out early this year because the number of licenses available dropped from 932,000 to 925,000.

Conversely, if there are remaining licenses, an individual hunter may apply for more than what was previously allotted.

Pennsylvania residents may apply for their first license beginning Mon., July 12.

Non-residents may submit their first application a week later, beginning Mon., July 19.

Please note that the license fee has increased this year. Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses now cost $6.97 for residents, and $26.97 for nonresidents. Applications will be rejected if the payment amount is incorrect. Applicants must make checks and money orders payable to “County Treasurer.”

License fees have not increased since 1999, but the vendor that operates Pennsylvania's licensing system collects a commission for each license issued.

The commission fee from the licensing vendor has jumped from 90 to 97 cents.

Applications will be accepted by mail only for this round of licensing. They must be mailed with the correct, updated fee in an official pink envelope (usually provided by the license-issuing agent at the time a general hunting license is purchased).

Applicants must have a general hunting license to apply for an antlerless deer license. Hunters who have purchased their general license online, but have not yet received it, may still apply.

In such cases, hunters may print an application from the Game Commission website, then go to any license-issuing agent to pick up an official pink envelope.

Up to three applications can be submitted in the same envelope. Those submitting two resident applications must include a check for $13.94. Three resident applications total $20.91.

Hunters now can hold up to six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time, and can apply for additional licenses as they harvest deer and report them.

In Wildlife Management Units where licenses are left over, applicants may apply for a second license starting on Aug. 2, and a third license starting on Aug. 16.

Over-the-counter sales of additional leftovers will begin on Sept. 13. During the over-the-counter period, licenses can be purchased from any county treasurer either in person or through the mail.

Participants in Pennsylvania's mentored hunting program - age 7 or older - with a valid mentored hunting permit can apply for their own licenses and Deer Management Assistance Program permits.

Those under age 7 cannot apply for their own antlerless tags and may only receive them from their mentor.

Mentored hunters may only purchase one antlerless deer license.

“Pennsylvania has a long history of providing outstanding deer hunting, and recent seasons have been no exception,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.

“It won’t be long until we’re all back out there, hunting deer and carrying on that legacy in 2021-22, and now is the time to get your licenses and make plans to submit your antlerless deer license applications," Burhans added.