Harrisburg, Pa. – It has been estimated that 40% of Pennsylvania homes have higher levels of radon than national safety standards due to the state's geology. January is both National Radon Action Month and an ideal time to test your home for the dangerous substance, which is considered the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs naturally from uranium in soil and rocks breaking down. The gas seeps into structures through cracks in the foundation or other openings, often accumulating in high volumes in basements.

Winter is an ideal time for radon testing because doors and windows are usually kept closed. Without these openings, the gas cannot escape, giving more accurate test results.

Simple radon kits cost about $15 and are available at home improvement and hardware stores.

For information about radon, testing, and what to do if your test shows high levels of radon, visit the Environmental Protection Agency's radon information page.