Williamsport -- This winter, the Community Arts Center will feature some classic tales to enjoy from the warmth of the indoors.

Upcoming winter season shows will run from January to March 2022, with various performances for all ages and audiences. Shows include the classical ballet "Cinderella" from the Russian National Ballet on February 22, feats of flight by the Golden Dragon Acrobats on March 13, and a salty-sweet trip to a place of pure imagination with Broadway's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" on February 1.

Country music singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann will perform on February 19, and bagpipes take on rock n' roll with the Red Hot Chili Pipers on March 7. Colin Mochrie and Hyprov will combine hypnotism and improv on the CAC stage on January 22, and crowd favorite Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles hits the stage on March 16.

The CAC kicks off the New Year with a repeat visit of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE on January 13. Based on the beloved PBS television series, Daniel Tiger is a treat for the family and was a huge hit at the CAC in 2020.

If a tiger’s not enough, the Community Arts Center goes to the dogs (and cats) with the delightful antics of Popovich Comedy Pet Theater on February 24, featuring Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich’s unique blend of comedy, juggling, and extraordinary performing pets.

Through the upcoming winter months, the CAC also continues to host events for the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, Lycoming College Community Orchestra, Lycoming College Choir, Community Theatre League, Pennsylvania College of Technology, and Uptown Music Collective. The Community Arts Center will be announcing its April-June season later in 2022.



