Williamsport -- This December, Studio 570 is presenting a holiday special: an adults-only comedy production of Who's Holiday! by Matthew Lombardo. Also taking place this winter in the Williamsport arts scene, the Uptown Music Collective will soon open enrollment for winter music lessons.

Studio 570

Studio 570 is presenting Who's Holiday! on Dec. 16-18 at 8 p.m., and also at 10 p.m. on Dec. 17-18.

Jared Whitford, Producing Artistic Director of Studio 570, has directed and designed Who's Holiday! by Matthew Lombardo, starring Emery Fox (She/They) as Cindy Lou Who.

Who’s Holiday is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

You saw her last when she was just two Celebrate the holidays with Cindy Lou Who Pull up a seat and fill up your cup 'Cause your favorite little Who is all grown up

“We are thrilled to be producing Who’s Holiday, a raunchy, heartwarming one-woman show,” said Whitford, “It is a great opportunity for audiences to join us for the holiday season.”

Who’s Holiday! is directed and designed by Whitford. "My favorite part of creating theater is that we are able to create an experience.”

Returning to our stage from a three year pause, is Emery Fox, who is in their clinical rounds as a Physician Assistant Student. "Fox was integral to the birth and development at Studio 570,” said Whitford. "It only seems right Emery is back with us for our first official production in our new full time location.”

Rounding out our team is Sierra Aichner, as our Production Stage Manager, Aoife Fox, as our technical director, and Nancy Reiff as head of Wardrobe.

“Studio 570 is continuing their dedication to cultivating Central Pennsylvania, Williamsport specifically, as a first rate location for theatrical experiences,” said Whitford. Studio 570 recently moved into a full time location in the heart of downtown Williamsport at 140 W 4th Street, Williamsport, Pa.

Tickets are $20, and can be purchased in advance through Studio 570’s website. Studio 570 will be adhering to all CDC and Local Covid-19 precautions, including masking.

Uptown Music Collective

The Collective’s winter enrollment week begins on Dec. 13 and runs until Dec. 17, 2021. Enrollment is open for both in-person and virtual private lessons on Guitar, Vocals, Bass, Keyboards, and Drums. The Winter Semester will begin on Jan. 10, 2022, and will run for 15 weeks.

The Winter Semester will see the continuation of in-person classes and workshops, as well as the Adult Music Program known as “AMP”. This program is intended for those who wish that the Collective had been around when they were kids. The program is specifically designed with adult students in mind, while still applying the Collective’s renowned music curriculum. Classes and workshops are offered at no additional charge to those students enrolled in private lessons at the Collective.

“The Collective is always enrolling for private lessons,” said UMC assistant executive director, Jared Mondell. “Our enrollment weeks are the best time to get involved, but our doors are always open to those who want to connect with music.”

In the last 21+ years, the Uptown Music Collective has grown from what many used to call “the best-kept secret in the Williamsport area,” to one of the area’s most highly respected, non-profit, educational organizations.

While the school is dedicated to providing a well-rounded education to students of all ages, it focuses many of its programs on students 10 to 18 years old. The Uptown Music Collective is known for its positive peer group, inspiring teachers, and a diverse multitude of performance opportunities.

“The Collective is a place of growth. A musical home where you learn where you stand with music, and what you want to take out of it,” says UMC Alum, David Chubirka. “At the Collective you not only learn how to play music. You learn to live and breathe it. The teachers here inspire you. Bring you to new levels of what you never thought you’d accomplish. Setting new goals for yourself every time you step foot in that building. Learning an instrument somewhere else… just isn’t the same.”

Even though the Collective is known for highly talented student performers, there is no previous experience needed to enroll and take lessons. There are currently openings for students of all levels who are looking for private instruction. The school also offers financial assistance upon request and scholarship opportunities every year.

The school feels strongly about the role of music in creating well-rounded, thoughtful young people, and works to establish characteristics such as self-discipline and personal responsibility in each of its students through healthy habits such as practice and self-control.

Uptown Music Collective students consistently perform at high levels not only musically, but also in their respective schools and as valuable members of other community organizations.

For more information about getting enrolled at the Collective, call 570-329-0888, email Brendan Mondell at brendan@uptownmusic.org, or visit the Collective at www.uptownmusic.org



