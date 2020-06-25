There are roles for three women whose characters are in their 30s and one man who plays a character who is between 30 and 40 years of age. "Those who look like they are in their 30s even if they are in their 40s or 50s are welcome to audition," said Director Thomas Putnam.
This play is about a woman who is afraid to leave the safety of her home. Both humorous and heartfelt, her story offers hope despite a troublesome existence of anxiety and suffering.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 11 & 12 and Sept. 18 &19 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 13 & 20.
To allow for physical distancing, auditions are by reservation only. To reserve an audition time or to arrange for a different date and time, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.