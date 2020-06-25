Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson’s production of "The View From Here", a dramatic comedy written by Margaret Dulaney, are at 7 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, June 25 and 26, and at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, June 28 at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro. Facial coverings are required to be worn by all auditionees.

There are roles for three women whose characters are in their 30s and one man who plays a character who is between 30 and 40 years of age. "Those who look like they are in their 30s even if they are in their 40s or 50s are welcome to audition," said Director Thomas Putnam. 

This play is about a woman who is afraid to leave the safety of her home. Both humorous and heartfelt, her story offers hope despite a troublesome existence of anxiety and suffering. 

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 11 & 12 and Sept. 18 &19 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 13 & 20. 

To allow for physical distancing, auditions are by reservation only. To reserve an audition time or to arrange for a different date and time, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.  

