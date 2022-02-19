Lewisburg, Pa. -- After a two-year absence that felt far longer, the Lewisburg Arts Council is excited to announce that the Lewisburg Arts Festival is back. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 30 and kicks off the two-week Celebration of the Arts.

Before then, though, the Council needs some help. The group is currently accepting submissions for theme ideas in the form of scanned copies of sketches, paintings, collages, doodles on napkins, written descriptions, or any concepts for this year's Celebration theme. The theme should bring together the Lewisburg Arts Festival, Plein Air events, workshops, and more to come.

Submissions will be used as inspiration to develop the theme that will be used in publicizing all of the community art events in the coming weeks.

To submit your theme ideas, visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com/theme. Don’t wait too long- the deadline for submitting your theme ideas is 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22! The chosen theme will be revealed at the beginning of March.



